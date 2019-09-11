DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team West Indies Women vs Australia Women One Day International Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 3rd ODI: Aiming for a consolation win, West Indies will host Australia in the third and final match of the ODI series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on Wednesday. Ellyse Perry played the role of wrecker-in-chief for Australia during the second ODI as her century powered the visitors to a 151-run win versus Windies on Sunday. Courtesy the victory, the women in yellow gave themselves an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.With series already done and dusted, Aussies will be looking to win this game to complete their first whitewash at the Caribbean Islands whereas the hosts will be looking to redeem something back from this fixture.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Women and Australia Women will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-Keeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters – Beth Mooney, Sheneta Grimmond, Rachael Haynes, Kyshona Knight

All-Rounders – Ellyse Perry (C), Stafanie Taylor (VC), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers – Tayla Vlaeminck, Shamilia Connell, Georgia Wareham

My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney, Sheneta Grimmond, Rachael Haynes, Kyshona Knight, Alyssa Healy (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Tayla Vlaeminck, Shamilia Connell and Georgia Wareham.

WI-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs —

West Indies Women: Stacy Ann King, Natasha McLean, Stafanie Taylor (C), Kyshona Knight, Reniece Boyce (wk), Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack/Anisa Mohammed.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning/Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

SQUADS —

Australia Women (From): Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Meg Lanning, Delissa Kimmince, Heather Graham.

West Indies Women (From): Reniece Boyce (wk), Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (C), Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Karishma Ramharack.

