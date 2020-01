Dream11 Team Prediction

Western Fury Women vs Victoria Women: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Aussie Women’s ODD 2019-20 T20 Match 9 WF-W vs VCT-W at Melbourne Cricket Ground 4:30 AM IST January 7:

TOSS – The toss between Western Australia Women and Victoria Women will take place at 4:00 AM (IST).

Time: 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

WF-W vs VCT-W My Dream11 Team

Molly Strano, Megan Banting, Molly Healy, Kristen Beams, Amy Vine, Ashley Day, Tess Flintoff, Emma Inglis, Kathleen Hampenstall, Meg Thompson, Chloe Rafferty

Predicted XI:

Victoria Women: Molly Strano (c), Kristen Beams, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Courtney Neale, Chloe Rafferty, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine

Western Australia Women: Megan Banting, Emma King, Amy Edgar, Taneale Peschel, Meg Thompson, P Cleary, Emma Inglis, Molly Healy, Chloe Piparo, Kathleen Hampenstall, Ashley Day

Squads

Western Fury Women: Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashely Day, Sophie Devine (NZ), Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Kathleen Hempenstall, Emma Inglis, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Meg Thompson

Victoria Women: Molly Strano (c), Kristen Beams, Makinley Blows, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Courtney Neale, Rhiann O’Donnell, Chloe Rafferty, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine

