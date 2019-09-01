DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team WS vs SV KSL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Western Storm vs Southern Vipers KIA Super League final at County Ground, Hove: It has all boiled down to the summit clash of KIA Super League, the women’s style T20 competition. In the all-to-play for clash, Western Storm will take on Southern Vipers at the County Ground, Hove. The two teams last played each other in the league stages of the T20 extravaganza where Storm held their nerve to clinch a thriller by three wickets versus Vipers in Southampton. With just eight runs needed in two overs, and seven wickets still in hand, Storm looked on course to cross the finishing line.

TOSS – The toss between Western Storm vs Southern Vipers will take place at 8 PM (IST)!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Priest

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana (C), Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt (VC), Maia Bouchier

All-Rounders – Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers – Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell

My Dream11 Team

Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Priest, Smriti Mandhana (C), Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt (vc), Maia Bouchier, Stafanie Taylor, Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell

WS vs SV Probable Playing XIs —

Western Storm: Smriti Mandhana, Rachel Priest, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Deepti Sharma, Sonia Odedra, Sophie Luff, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Alex Griffiths, Freya Davies/Claire Nicholas.

Southern Vipers: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont (C & WK), Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Marie Kelly/Thea Brookes, Paige Scholfield, Fi Morris, Amanda Wellington, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell.

SQUADS —

Southern Vipers (From): Suzie Bates, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont (C), Maia Bouchier, Fi Morris, Amanda Wellington, Paige Scholfield, Marie Kelly, Natasha Farrant, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell, Thea Brookes, Isabelle Wong, Charlotte Dean, Stafanie Taylor.

Western Storm (From): Rachel Priest (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff, Deepti Sharma, Naomi Dattani, Anya Shrubsole, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Sonia Odedra, Alex Griffiths, Amara Carr, Ellie Mitchell, Danielle Gibson.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SV Dream11 Team/ WS Dream11 Team/ Western Storm Dream11 Team/ Southern Vipers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.