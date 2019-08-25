DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team WOR vs LAN Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Worcestershire vs Lancashire T20 clash at New Road, Worcester: Worcestershire will host top-ranked Lancashire in another interesting North Group battle of Vitality T20 Blast 2019 on Sunday. Riding high on confidence, Moeen Ali-led Worcestershire sealed a huge win against Warwickshire to seal the second spot in the standings. With 14 points from 11 matches, Worcs are in a comfortable position at the moment. They need at least one win out of the three matches to reach the next stage of the tournament.

Lancashire, the table-toppers, won six out of 11 matches in the tournament, their four games ended as no-result. Their only defeat in the competition came against the Warwickshire team where they fell 16 runs short of the target despite Glenn Maxwell’s resilience. The group-toppers currently on 16 points from 11 matches and are the first team to have qualified for the quarter-finals from the North Group.

TOSS – The toss between Worcestershire and Lancashire will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Ben Cox

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels (VC), Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies

All-Rounders – Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell (C)

Bowlers – Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson

My Dream11 Team

Martin Guptill, Rikkie Wessels, Liam Livingstone (vc), Alex Davies, Wayne Parnell, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Cox, Moeen Ali (C), Ed Barnard, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson

WOR vs LAN Probable Playing XIs —

Worcestershire: Martin Guptill, Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali (C), Hamish Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Lancashire: Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Danny Lamb, Dane Vilas (C/wk), James Faulkner, Josh Bohannon, Saqib Mahmood, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

SQUADS —

Lancashire (From): Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (wk/C), Keaton Jennings, Danny Lamb, James Faulkner, Josh Bohannon, Saqib Mahmood, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Glenn Maxwell, Rob Jones

Worcestershire (From): Riki Wessels, Martin Guptill, Moeen Ali (C), Hamish Rutherford, Wayne Parnell, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Joe Leach, George Rhodes

