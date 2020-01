Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group C Match 22 ZIM-U19 vs SCO U-19 at Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 25: Both Zimbabwe and Scotland are out of contention for the Super League Stage with Bangladesh and Pakistan advancing ahead. Both have have been winless so far. They will be hoping to enter the Plate Quarter-finals syage on the back of a morale-boosting win today.

Toss

The toss between Zimbabwe U19 and Scotland U19 will take place at 1:00 PM IST

ZIM-U19 vs SCO U-19 Match Start time

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

ZIM-U19 vs SCO U-19 Dream11 Team

Wesley Madhevere (captain), Dylan Grant (vice-captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Angus Guy, Dion Myers, Emmanuel Bawa, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Charlie Peet, Kess Sajjad

ZIM-U19 vs SCO U-19 Squads

Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Luke Oldknow, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa

Scotland U19: Angus Guy (captain), Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Jasper Davidson, Syed Shah, Daniel Cairns, Kess Sajjad, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Rory Hanley, Liam Naylor, Euan McBeth, Callum Grant

Check Dream11 Prediction / ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team / Scotland U19 Dream11 Team / SCO-U19 Dream11 Team / Zimbabwe U19 Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more