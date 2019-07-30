Dream11 Prediction And Tips

Team PTL vs FDF European Cricket League-T10 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Group B ECL-T10 Match St. Petersburg Lions vs SG Findorff at La Manga Club: This will be Day 2s first Group B game and both the teams would look to forget about the losses on Day 1 and look to get back to winning ways. Both the sides will be mindful of performing better as their bowling and batting left much to be wanted after Day 1.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club.

St. Petersburg Lions vs SG Findorff Dream11

Wicket Keeper: Anil Singh

Batsmen: Iftikhar Khan, Shafqat Ashraf,Rinku Singh, Gaurav Bhati, Akashdeep SIngh (C)

All rounder: Vijay Gautam, Hamid Wardak

Bowlers: Ishrar Khan, Maroof Shah, Lalit

PTL vs FDF My Dream11 Team

Anil Singh, Akashdeep Singh (C), Iftikhar Khan, Shafqat Ashraf, Rinku Singh, Gaurav Bhati, Vijay Gautam, Hamid Wardak, Ishrar Khan, Maroof Shah, Lalit

PTL vs FDF Probable Playing 11

Team SG Findorff (Playing XI): Aziz Dawodzy, Ammar Khalid, Iftikhar Khan, Israr Khan, Rashad Mehmood, Maroof Shah, Hamid Wardak,Luqman Ahmad, Fakhar Ahmed, Farooq Amirie, Shafqat Ashraf, Satar Darwesh.

Team St. Petersburg Lions (Playing XI): Rinku Singh, Hrishiraj Talukdar, A Saxena, Rashid Mukhkhamed, Radzhinder Singh, Ashok Chowdhary, Anil Singh,Gaurav Bhati, Vijay Gautam, Lalit, Akashdeep Singh.

