Team PUN vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 51 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM IST: The defending champs are coming back in the race after a few hiccups. In their last game, they thrashed hosts Tamil Thalaivas and would hope to continue with the winning momentum when they lock horns with Puneri Paltan. Both the sides are studded with big names and that makes it a treat for the fans. Pune would like to keep Pawan Sherawat quiet as he is the top raider of the season thus far and is in ominous form.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Raiders: The likes of Rohit Kumar, Pankaj Mohite and Pawan Sherawat are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Surjeet Singh, Girish Ernak and Mahender Singh in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Manjeet Chillar’s selection for this slot in your dream11 fantasy team is almost a no-brainer.

Rohit Kumar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Sherawat, Surjeet Singh, Girish Ernak, Mahender Singh, Manjeet Chillar

Predicted starting 7s —

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Pankaj Mohite (R), Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D).

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

