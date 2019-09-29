DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team PUN vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 113 Between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula: In the first double-header of the day, Puneri Paltan have a mountainous task at their hands as they take on league-leaders Dabang Delhi KC at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. With 3 games at their disposal, Pune will have to win every single match in a bid to qualify for the knockouts. Meanwhile, Delhi reclaimed their top spot with a fine win over three-time champs Patna Pirates by 43-39 in their last game of PKL. Pune are coming into this contest on the back of a 43-34 loss to the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

When both these sides met earlier this season, Delhi won 32-30 and the table-toppers will be keen on maintaining their momentum as the league moves closer to the business stages of the competition.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Naveen Kumar, Pankaj Mohite, Nitin Tomar and Chandran Ranjit are must-haves in your fantasy 7’s of PKL 2019.

Defenders: The strength of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh and Vishal Mane in defence are well-documented. The quartet can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Both Vijay and Manjeet are good options for the all-rounders and will be valuable options for scoring a whole lot of points.

My Dream11 Team

Naveen Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite (C), Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Hadi Tajik (vc) and Balasaheb Jadhav.

PUN vs DEL Predicted Starting 7s —

Puneri Paltan: Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh (C), Hadi Tajik, Sagar Krishna/Girish Ernak, Balasaheb Jadhav

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Naveen Kumar/Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Anil Kumar, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal

