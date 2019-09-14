Dream11 Predictions

Team PUN vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 89 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall:

The Paltan will host the Fortune Giants in their first home game at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall with an aim to cement a playoff berth. The Fortune Giants have not had a good season and find themselves in the eight spot in the points table. A win against Pune would give them the right boost going into the rest of the tournament. The Paltan will start overwhelming favourites at home also because they beat the Giants the last time they met this season.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall

Raiders: Based on current form, Nitin Tomar is a must-have in all teams while the likes of Manjeet and Rohit Gulia also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar and Nitish Kumar in defence are well-documented. They can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Pankaj has impressed and should be there in their Fantasy side.

Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Rohit Gulia, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Pankaj

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Sonu Gahlawat (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Amit Kumar (A), Girish Ernak (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D).

