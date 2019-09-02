Dream11 Predictions

Team PUN vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 71 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers at Sree Kantereeva Stadium, Bengaluru: The Paltans would hope for a win after they beat the Thalaivas in the last encounter and got some momentum in their campaign. They are placed 10th in the points table and have a long way to climb. For the Paltans it will not be easy against the Steelers, who beat the Fortune Giants with ease. The Steelers would hope Vikas Khandola fires again and keeps his good run going.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kantereeva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Rohit Gulia, Manjeet, Vikas Khandola.

All-rounders: Sagar Krishna, Amit Kumar.

Defenders: Cheralathan, Vikas Kale, Surjeet Singh.

My Dream11 Team

Rohit Gulia, Manjeet, Vikas Khandola, Sagar Krishna, Amit Kumar, Cheralathan, Vikas Kale, Surjeet Singh.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Sagar Krishna, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Amit Kumar, Jadhav Shahaji and Shubham Shinde.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay, Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale.

