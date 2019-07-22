In what will be the first match for both the teams, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will take on each other in the second match of the day at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. The Paltans, who look a fresh side coming into the tournament, will be captained by Surjeet Singh and coached by the veteran Anup Kumar. Boasting with a great raiding unit in the form of Nitin Tomar and Girish Ernak, the Pune-based franchise will look to start their tournament on a high.

Haryana Steelers have also looked to build a fresh side as they sold their captain from last season and acquired ace defender Dharamaraj Cheralathan, who will be leading the side this season, and raider Prashant Kumar Rai. However, in the player auction they have retained the young talents like Vikash Kandola, left corner Kuldeep Singh.

Time: 8:30 PM.

Date: 22nd July, 2019.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Defenders: Dharamraj Cheralathan, Girish Ernak and Surjeet Singh are some of the great defenders of the game and should find their place in any fantasy team involving them.

Raiders: Nitish Tomar and Vikash Khandola should not have any problem in earning their slots as the main raiders of the team.

All-rounders: Vikas Kale, Girish Ernak and Sagar B Krishna should be given the roles of playing as the all-rounders. The three players are filled with versatility and should excel in this position.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh (C), Dharamraj Cheralathan (VC), Nitin Tomar, Vikash Khandola, Sagar B Krishna, Girish Ernak and Vikas Kale.

Playing Seven

Puneri Paltan: PO Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sagar B Krishna and Shubham Shinde

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan(C), Kuldeep Singh, Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.