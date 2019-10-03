DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team PUN vs HYD Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 119 Between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula. In their encounter in August this season, Puneri Paltan had beaten Telugu Titans 34-27 and will be eager to have an encore of that result as they square off at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 today.

While both the teams are out of contention to make it to the top six, they will want to remainder of their respective matches to end the season of the Pro Kabaddi League on a high.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Raiders: The likes of Siddharth Desai, Nitin Tomar, Rajnish, Sushant Sail and Emad Sedaghat Nia are must-haves in your fantasy 7’s of PKL 2019.

Defenders: You can choose from the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj, Abozar Mighani, Balasaheb Jadhav and C Arun to bolster the defence of your side.

All-Rounders: You can any two from the likes of Farhad Milaghardhan, Amit Kumar Jr, Manjeet and Rakesh Gowda to maintain the team balance.

Nitin Tomar (C), Abozar Mighani (VC), Balasaheb Jadhav, Siddharth Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, Manjeet, Rakesh Gowda,

PUN vs HYD Predicted Starting 7s —

Puneri Paltan: Sushant Sail, Nitin Tomar (C), Emad Sedaghat Nia, Sandeep, Amit Kumar Jr, Manjeet, Balasaheb Jadhav.

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), C. Arun Vishal Bhardwaj, Rakesh Gowda, Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Farhad Milaghardhan.

