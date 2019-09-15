DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team PUN vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 92 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall: Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will take on each other in the second Pro Kabaddi League match of the day. The last time both the sides had met each other, the Paltans had thrashed the Pirates 41-20.

However, it has been long ago and Pune should be desperate to have the taste of revenge, especially after starting their home league on a positive note. They defeated Gujarat Fortune Giants 43-33 in their last outing. Patna, too, would be riding high on confidence when they step on the mat today after a thrilling win of 36-33 against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last encounter.

Pune’s star raider Nitin Tomar seemed to have found his form as he starred with his Super 10 against Gujarat. Manjeet Chillar gave him an able support with his six points and the defenders, too, were on top of their game.

The Patna Pirates again witnessed a Pardeep Narwal classic as he collected a total of 14 raid points. Korean Jang Kun Lee was also impressive for his eight raid points. The defenders did not have a great start but were quick to put in their A-game as they conducted some important tackles at crucial junctures. Neeraj Kumar with his 6 tackle point was the most successful defender for Patna against the Panthers.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Jang Kun Lee.

All-rounders: Manjeet, Vikas Jaglan.

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Girish Ernak.

PUN vs PAT My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitin Tomar, Jang Kun Lee, Manjeet, Vikas, Neeraj Kumar, Girish Ernak.

PUN vs PAT Probable Starting XIs

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Hadi Tajik, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Balasaheb Jadhav and Girish Ernak.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

