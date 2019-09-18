Dream11 Predictions

Team PUN vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 96 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall:

Suffering seven defeats on-the-trot, the Tamil Thalaivas have not come to the party like they were expected to. The side boasts of big names like Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari. After the loss against Haryana Steelers, the Thalaivas dropped to the twelfth spot in the points table. They have a mountain to climb if they want to be in the playoff race.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R)

All-rounders: Manjeet Chhillar (A).

Defenders: Surjeet Singh (D), Jadhav Balasaheb, Shubham Shinde (D).

My Dream11 Team

Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Surjeet Singh (D), Jadhav Balasaheb, Shubham Shinde (D).

Probable Starting XIs

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Hadi Tajik (D), Jadhav Balasaheb, Shubham Shinde (D).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAM Dream11 Team/ PUN Dream11 Team/ Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team/ Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.