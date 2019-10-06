Dream11 Predictions

Team PUN vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 125 Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

The Paltans have already out of the playoffs race, but the Yoddha’s are very much in it and that is what makes this an interesting match. The Yoddha’s will look to cement a playoff berth with a win against the Paltans. Both sides have big names like Nitin Tomar, Surjeet Singh and Monu Goyat.

TOSS – The toss between Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Nitin Tomar (R), Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Surjeet Singh (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Shubham Shinde (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Monu Goyat (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Hadi Tajik (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D), Shubham Shinde (D).

