PUN vs BRD Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Punjab vs Baroda Round 5, Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match PUN vs BRD: After the Duleep Trophy marked the beginning of the 2019-20 domestic season in Indian cricket, it’s now turn for the premier 50-over tournament – the Vijay Hazare Trophy, also names as the Ranji One-Day Trophy.

Named after the legendary Indian cricketer Vijay Hazare, the tournament began back in 2002-03. Punjab are the reigning, defending champions whereas it would mark the first time that Chandigarh are participating in the competition. The tournament starts on September 24 and runs till October 25. There are a total of 38 teams taking part, spread across four groups – Elite A, Elite B, Elite C and Plate. A and B have nine teams each while C and Plate comprise 10.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for PUN vs BRD

My Dream11 Team

Anmol Malhotra, Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill, Kedar Devdhar, Yusuf Pathan, Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Lukman Meriwala

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST.

PUN vs BRD Predicted 11

Punjab: Siddarth Kaul, Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sharad Lumba, Mayank Markande

Baroda: Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Devdhar, Aditya Waghmode, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Solanki, Rishi Arothe, Deepak Hooda, Babashafi Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Krunal Pandya (c), Mitesh Patel (wk)

SQUADS:

Punjab: Mandeep Singh, Abhijeet Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Baltej Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karan Kaila, Siddarth Kaul, Sharad Lumba, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Markande, Akul Pandove, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shubman Gill, Simran Singh

Baroda: Vishnu Solanki(w), Aditya Waghmode, Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Devdhar, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Lukman Meriwala, Rishi Arothe, Babashafi Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Mitesh Patel, Ninad Rathva, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Sukrit Pandey

