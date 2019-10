Dream11 Predictions

Team Punjab vs Haryana, Round 4, Elite Group A & B Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match PUN vs HAR at Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara:

With both sides looking to register their first win, Punjab lock horns with Haryana in Round 4 Elite Group A & B of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. With Shubman Gill missing from the Punjab squad, it will hurt them. Eyes would be on Yuzvendra Chahal as he is a big star. Other big names to feature in the match are Mayank Markande, Amit Mishra and Chaitanya Bishnoi. Rain is expected to play a role.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for PUN vs HAR

Keeper –Anmol Malhotra

Batsmen –Anmolpreet Singh, Himanshu Rana, Nitin Saini, Chaitanya Bishnoi (VC)

All-Rounders – Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma (C)

Bowlers – Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Harshal Patel, YuzvendraChahal

PUN vs HAR My Dream11

Anmol Malhotra, Anmolpreet Singh, Himanshu Rana, Nitin Saini, Chaitanya Bishnoi (VC), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma (C), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

PUN vs HAR Predicted 11

Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sharad Lumba, Anmol Malhotra (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Mayank Markande, Karan Kaila

Haryana: Nitin Saini (WK), Harshal Patel, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Pramod Chandila, Himanshu Rana, Jayant Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Amit Mishra (C), Ankit Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads

Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sharad Lumba, Anmol Malhotra (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Mayank Markande, Karan Kaila, Ramandeep Singh, Akul Partap, Baltej Singh.

Haryana: Nitin Saini (WK), Harshal Patel, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Pramod Chandila, Himanshu Rana, Jayant Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Amit Mishra (C), Ankit Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Tewatia, Ajit Chahal, Rohit Pramod Sharma, Yashu Sharma, Aman Kumar.

