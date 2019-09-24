Dream11 Predictions

Team Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 2 PUN vs HIM at Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground in Vadodra:

With the start of India’s domestic flagship ODI tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The big domestic names will have a chance to grab the eye of the selectors with promising performances. Young cricketers have a chance to impress, whereas the old ones can push their case for something bigger. Punjab takes on Himachal Pradesh in Round 2 of Elite Group B. Promising players like Shubman Gill and Prashant Chopra will have a chance to make it big.

TOSS – The toss between Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh will take place at 8.30 AM (IST)!

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation Ground in Vadodra.

PUN vs HIM My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ankush Bains

Batsmen – Prashant Chopra [vc], Shubman Gill [c], Anmolpreet Singh, Priyanshi Khanduri,

All-Rounders – Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Gurkeerat Singh-Mann

Bowlers – Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul

My Dream11 Team

Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra [vc], Shubman Gill [c], Anmolpreet Singh, Priyanshi Khanduri, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Gurkeerat Singh-Mann, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul

PUN vs HIM Probable Playing XIs —

Punjab: Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sharad Lumba, Manpreet Goni/Abhishek Sharma, Gitansh Khera (wk), Mayank Markande, Barinder Sran, Siddarth Kaul

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Chopra (c), Priyanshu Khanduri, Ankush Bains (wk), Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Ankit Kaushik, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetia

SQUADS

Punjab: Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sharad Lumba, Manpreet Goni/Abhishek Sharma, Gitansh Khera (wk), Mayank Markande, Barinder Sran, Siddarth Kaul, Manan Vohra, Arshdeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Arpit Pannu, Manpreet Goni/Abhishek Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Chopra (c), Priyanshu Khanduri, Ankush Bains (wk), Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Ankit Kaushik, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Vinay Galetia, Gurvinder Singh, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ekant Sen, Sumeet Verma

