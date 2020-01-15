Dream11 Team

QEB vs GKFC I-League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Quess East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 5:00 PM IST:

Back in their own backyard, East Bengal will host Kerala outfit Gokulam Kerala FC in a must-win I-League match for both the teams on Wednesday. East Bengal, who suffered their first loss of the ongoing league against Churchill Brothers FC, will be looking to get back to the winning ways.

The red and golds are placed fifth in the table with eight points from five games and a win against Gokulam Kerala can assure them of the top three places at the end of the eighth round of matches. East Bengal, during the last season, did a double on Gokulam Kerala with 3-1 and 2-1 wins at home and away, respectively, which will prove to be a major boost for the home side going into the match.

QEB vs GKFC Dream11 prediction

Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Andre Ettienne, Abhishek Ambekar, Martí Crespí, Lalromawia, Mohammad Rashid, Nathaniel Garcia, Juan Mera (captain), Marcos Jiménez, Jaime Santos (vice-captain)

QEB vs GKFC squads

East Bengal: Ralte Lalthuammawia, Mirshad Michu, Rakshit Dagar, Asheer Akhtar, Borja Gomez, Kamalpreet Singh, Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Abhijit Sarkar, Boithang Haokip, Pintu Mahata, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Kassim Aidara, Lalrindika Ralte, Martí Crespí, Mehtab Singh, Prakash Sarkar, P Rohlupuia, Subhonil Ghosh, Jaime Santos, Marcos Jiménez, Ronaldo Oliveira, Juan Mera, Vidyasagar Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika

Gokulam Kerala FC: Lalit Thapa, Ubaid CK, Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Ajmal PA, Myron Mendes, Alex Saji, Naocha Huidrom Singh, Moirangmayum Ashok Singh, Zohib Islam Amiri, Andre Ettienne, Mohammed Salah, Muirang Wungyanyg, Justin George, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Kisekka, Nicholas Fernandes, Lalmuanzova, Shibil Muhammed, Bruno Pelissari, Nathaniel García, Marcus Joseph, Mohammad Rashid, Malemnganba Meitei, Muthu Irulandi, Lalromawia, Lalliansanga, Jithin Ms, Mohammed Irshad, K Salman, Rahul KP

