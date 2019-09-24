Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team QUN vs SAU – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 4 Between Queensland vs South Australia, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at Allan Border Field, Brisbane: After setting the stage on fire during their campaign opener against New South Wales Blues, Queensland will host South Australia in the second match of the ongoing Marsh One-Day Cup. Queenslanders gunned down a record chase in their first match versus NSW while riding on half-centuries by Sam Heazlett, Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne. The NSW posted 305/5 in their 50 overs but the hosts batsmen put on a terrific show to come out on top. They raced to 92/1 by end of 10th over but the NSW bowlers pulled things back to slow down the proceedings. The home side lost their way due to the wickets in the middle-overs as they were reduced to 199/5 from 142/1. Later, Jack Wildermuth also scored a fifty to help the hosts chase the target with two overs to spare.

TOSS – The toss between Queensland vs South Australia will take place at 4.30 AM (IST)!

Time: 5 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

My Dream11 Team

Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald, Sam Heazlett (C), Joe Burns, Alex Carey (wk) Marnus Labuschagne (vc), Max Bryant, Tom Copper, Adam Zampa, Silly Stanlake, Jack Wildermuth.

QUN vs SAU Probable Playing XIs —

Queensland: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (C), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser/Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake.

South Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann (C), Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Joe Mennie, Adam Zampa, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson.

SQUADS —

Queensland: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk/C), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Hemphrey, Cameron Gannon, Michael Neser.

South Australia: Jake Lehmann (C), Alex Carey (wk), Alex Ross, Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Valente, Joe Mennie, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Luke Robins, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope.

