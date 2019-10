Dream11 Prediction

Team Queensland vs Western Australia Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s ODI Match 16 QUN vs WAU at Carrara Oval 4:30 AM IST:

Both the sides – Queensland and Western Australia are in top form. While Queensland is the table topper currently, Western Australia has a golden opportunity to dethrone them. For that, they will have to beat Queensland. It promises to be a mouthwatering clash as some big international names feature in both the sides like Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Jhye Richardson and Usman Khawaja.

TOSS – The toss between Queensland vs Western Australia will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval.

QUN vs WAU My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Josh Philippe

Batsmen – Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D’Arcy Short, Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw

All-Rounders – Marcus Stoinis (C), Ben Cutting (VC)

Bowlers – Jhye Richardson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann

My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D’Arcy Short, Max Bryant, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis (C), Ben Cutting (VC), Jhye Richardson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann

Probable Playing XIs

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (C), Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, James Peirson (WK), Mitch Swepson/Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (WK), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam O’Connor, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson.

SQUADS

Queensland: Usman Khawaja (C), Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, James Peirson (WK), Mitch Swepson/Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson/Michael Neser.

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (WK), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh (C), Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam O’Connor, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ QUN Dream11 Team/ WAU Dream11 Team/ Queensland Dream11 Team/ Western Australia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.