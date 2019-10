Dream11 Prediction

Team Rajasthan vs Bengal, Round 7, Elite Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RJS vs BEN at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur:

Both sides are coming off a loss in their last encounter and would now look to get back to winning ways. Both sides have big names like Ashoke Dinda, Manoj Tiwary and the Chahar brothers. This promises to be an exciting encounter which will be played at the Sawai Man Singh stadium.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for RJS vs BEN

Keeper – Shreevats Goswami [c]

Batsmen – Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ashok Menaria, Anustup Majumdar

All-Rounders – Manoj Tiwary, Mahipal Lamror

Bowlers – Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed [vc], Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

RJS vs BEN My Dream11

Shreevats Goswami [c], Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ashok Menaria, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Mahipal Lamror, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed [vc], Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

RJS vs BEN Predicted 11

Rajasthan: Manendar Singh, Chetan Bist [wk], Salman Khan, Mahipal Lamroor [c], Ashok Menaria, Ajay Gupta, Tajinder Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Raman, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sudip Chatterjee, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Arnab Nandi, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed

Squads

Rajasthan: Manendar Singh, Chetan Bist [wk], Salman Khan, Mahipal Lamroor [c], Ashok Menaria, Ajay Gupta, Tajinder Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Rajesh Bishnoi, Abhimanyu Lamba, Amitkumar Gautham, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi.

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Abhishek Raman, Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sudip Chatterjee, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Arnab Nandi, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Agniv Pan, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Karan Lal.

