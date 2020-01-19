Dream11 Team

RB vs RS La Liga 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Real Betis vs Real Sociedad at San Sebastian, Spain 6:30 PM IST:

Undefeated in their last 11 games at home, Real Sociedad starts outright favourites against Betis at San Sebastian, Spain. But, they have failed to win any of their last five games and they would like to get back on track with a win.

La Liga Real Betis vs Real Sociedad, Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Dream 11 Predictions, La Liga Dream11 Prediction, Today Match Predictions, Today Match Tips, RB vs RS, Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Today’s Match Playing 11, La Liga Today Match starting 11, Real Betis starting 11, Real Sociedad starting 11, dream 11 guru tips, Dream 11 Predictions for today’s La Liga match, Real Betis vs Real Sociedad La Liga Match Predictions, online football betting tips, football tips online, dream 11 team, my team 11, dream11 tips, La Liga Match Dream11 Prediction, Football Tips And Predictions -La Liga 2019-20

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2019-20 Match Details

Date: January 19, 2020.

Time: 6:30 PM IST (January 19)

Venue: San Sebastian, Spain.

RB vs RS Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper- J Robles

Defenders- J Zaldua, R L Normands, M Bartra, Emerson

Midfielders- M Oyarzabal (C), Joaquin-Rodriguez, C Alena

Forwards- M Odegaard (VC), W Jose, Portu

Predicted XI:

RB (Expected Playing 11)- Robles; Bartra, Gonzales, Mandi; Moreno, Alena, Guardado, Emerson; Canales, Iglesias, Joaquin

RS (Expected Playing 11)- Remiro; Zaldua, Normand, Llorente, Munoz; Odegaard, Guevara, Merino; Portu, Jose, Oyarzabal

Check Dream11 Prediction / RB Dream11 Team / RS Dream11 Team / Real Betis Dream11 Team/ Real Sociedad Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.