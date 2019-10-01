Dream11 Predictions

Team Real Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RM vs BRU at Santiago Bernabeu:

It is 43 years since the two top clubs last met. Real Madrid has not had the best starts to their Champions League campaign and they would like to get it back on track when they lock horns with Club Brugge at Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid lost their Champions League opener against PSG 3-0. Ferland Mendy and Marco Asensio would be missing the game and that will hurt Madrid. Club Brugge would also be missing Federico Ricca and midfielder Éder Balanta. It is expected to be a cracker of a match as both sides will look to win.

Real Madrid vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 1, 2019.

Time: 10:25 PM IST (October 1).

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu.

RM vs BRU Dream11 Predictions

Courtois, Mata, Varane, Deli, Carvagal, Kroos, Vanaken, Diatta, Junior, Benzema, Okereke

Real Madrid vs Club Brugge Probable Starting XI

Real Madrid- Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard

Club Brugge- Mignolet; Deli, Mitrovic, Mata, Ricca, Rits, Vanaken, Vormer, Diatta; Dennis, Okereke

