Dream11 Predictions
Team Real Madrid vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RM vs PSG at Parc de Princes:
Paris Saint-Germain will host Real Madrid at Parc de Princes in what is expected to be a mouthwatering Champions League clash. It will also be Real Madrid’s first game of the 2019-2020 edition of the UEFA Champions League. The game has already lost its charm as big-ticket players like Kylie Mbappe and Neymar would be missed. With Isko and Modric sidelined, James Rodriguez could start the game.
Real Madrid vs PSG UEFA League 2019-20 Match Details
Date: September 19, 2019.
Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 19).
Venue: Parc de Princes.
Last Five Games of RM:
W RM 3-2 LEV
D VILL 2-2 RM
D RM 1-1 VALL
W CEL 1-3 RM
L ROMA 2-2 RM
Last Five Games of PSG:
W PSG 1-0 STRA
W METZ 0-2 PSG
W PSG 4-0 TOUL
L RENN 2-1 PSG
W PSG 3-0 NIM
My Dream11 Team
Courtois, Silva, Meunier, Varane, Carvajal, Veratti, Hazard, Casemiro, Rodriguez, Benzema
Real Madrid vs PSG Probable Starting XI–
Playing 11 of PSG:
Areola (GK), Diallo, Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat, Draxler, Veratti, Meunier, Di Maria, Mbappe, Cavani
Playing 11 of RM:
Courtois, Varane, Militao, Carvajal, Mendy, Rodrigues, Casemiro, Kroos, Hazard, Bale, Benzema
SQUADS–
Real Madrid: Courtois, Arreola, Altube, Carvajal, Militão, Varane, Odriozola, Mendy, De la Fuente, Kroos, Casemiro and James, Hazard, Benzema, Bale, Lucas V, Jović, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.
Check Dream11 Prediction / RM Dream11 Team / Paris Saint Germain Dream11 Team / Real Madrid Dream11 Team/ PSG Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.