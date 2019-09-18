Dream11 Predictions

Team Real Madrid vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match RM vs PSG at Parc de Princes:

Paris Saint-Germain will host Real Madrid at Parc de Princes in what is expected to be a mouthwatering Champions League clash. It will also be Real Madrid’s first game of the 2019-2020 edition of the UEFA Champions League. The game has already lost its charm as big-ticket players like Kylie Mbappe and Neymar would be missed. With Isko and Modric sidelined, James Rodriguez could start the game.

Real Madrid vs PSG UEFA League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 19, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 19).

Venue: Parc de Princes.

Last Five Games of RM:

W RM 3-2 LEV

D VILL 2-2 RM

D RM 1-1 VALL

W CEL 1-3 RM

L ROMA 2-2 RM

Last Five Games of PSG:

W PSG 1-0 STRA

W METZ 0-2 PSG

W PSG 4-0 TOUL

L RENN 2-1 PSG

W PSG 3-0 NIM

My Dream11 Team

Courtois, Silva, Meunier, Varane, Carvajal, Veratti, Hazard, Casemiro, Rodriguez, Benzema

Real Madrid vs PSG Probable Starting XI–

Playing 11 of PSG:

Areola (GK), Diallo, Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat, Draxler, Veratti, Meunier, Di Maria, Mbappe, Cavani

Playing 11 of RM:

Courtois, Varane, Militao, Carvajal, Mendy, Rodrigues, Casemiro, Kroos, Hazard, Bale, Benzema

SQUADS–

Real Madrid: Courtois, Arreola, Altube, Carvajal, Militão, Varane, Odriozola, Mendy, De la Fuente, Kroos, Casemiro and James, Hazard, Benzema, Bale, Lucas V, Jović, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

