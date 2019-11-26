Dream11 Prediction

Team RM vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain at Santiago Bernabeu 1:30 AM IST:

Real Madrid will be eyeing to cement a spot in the all-important Round of 16 along with their upcoming opponents Paris Saint-Germain who sit pretty on top of Group A with a total of 12 points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos find themselves second in the group with 7 points while being five points away from Club Brugge who reside at the third spot.

In the reverse fixture, it was a late goal by Thomas Meunier and a brace by for Madrid winger, Angel Di Maria which earned the French capital a comprehensive 3-0 win over Zidane’s men.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain Match Details

Date: November 27, 2019

Time: 1.30 AM IST (November 27)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K Navas

Defenders- S Ramos, D Carvajal, J Bernat

Midfielders- Casemiro, T Kroos, L Modric, A D Maria (C)

Forwards- K Benzema, Neymar, K Mbappe

RM vs PSG Predicted XIs

Real Madrid- Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo

PSG- Navas; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Gueye; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria

