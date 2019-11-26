Dream11 Prediction
Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Real Madrid will be eyeing to cement a spot in the all-important Round of 16 along with their upcoming opponents Paris Saint-Germain who sit pretty on top of Group A with a total of 12 points.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos find themselves second in the group with 7 points while being five points away from Club Brugge who reside at the third spot.
In the reverse fixture, it was a late goal by Thomas Meunier and a brace by for Madrid winger, Angel Di Maria which earned the French capital a comprehensive 3-0 win over Zidane’s men.
Real Madrid vs Paris Saint Germain Match Details
Date: November 27, 2019
Time: 1.30 AM IST (November 27)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper- K Navas
Defenders- S Ramos, D Carvajal, J Bernat
Midfielders- Casemiro, T Kroos, L Modric, A D Maria (C)
Forwards- K Benzema, Neymar, K Mbappe
RM vs PSG Predicted XIs
Real Madrid- Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Hazard, Benzema, Rodrygo
PSG- Navas; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Verratti, Marquinhos, Gueye; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria
