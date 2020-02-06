Dream11 Team Tips and Predictions

RM vs RS Spanish Copa Del Rey 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Quarter-final Match Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu 11:30 PM IST February 6:

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Spanish Copa Del Rey 2019-20

Date: February 6, 2020.

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu.

RM vs RS Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Varane, Mendy, Elustondo

Midfielders: Hazard (VC), Modric, Portu, Merino/

Attack: Benzema (C), Oyarzabal, W Jose

RM vs RS Probable 11

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Tony Kroos, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Real Sociedad: Remiro (GK), Joseba Zaldua, Le Normand, Diego Llorente, Nacho Monreal, Zubeldia, Mike Merino, Portu, Martin Odegaard, Oyarzabal, Willian Jose

RM vs RS SQUADS:

Real Madrid: Courtois, Areola and Altube, Carvajal, Militão, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo and Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, Hazard, Benzema, Bale, Jović, Rodrygo

Real Sociedad: A Remiro, Zaldua, Llorente, Zubeldia, Aritz, Portu, Merino, Willian, Oyarzabal, Januzaj, Aihen, Moya, Guevara, Zurutuza, Isak, Monreal, Odegaard, Le Normand

