Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Spanish Copa Del Rey 2019-20
Date: February 6, 2020.
Time: 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu.
RM vs RS Dream11 Tips & Tricks
Goalkeeper: Courtois
Defenders: Varane, Mendy, Elustondo
Midfielders: Hazard (VC), Modric, Portu, Merino/
Attack: Benzema (C), Oyarzabal, W Jose
RM vs RS Probable 11
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Tony Kroos, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard
Real Sociedad: Remiro (GK), Joseba Zaldua, Le Normand, Diego Llorente, Nacho Monreal, Zubeldia, Mike Merino, Portu, Martin Odegaard, Oyarzabal, Willian Jose
RM vs RS SQUADS:
Real Madrid: Courtois, Areola and Altube, Carvajal, Militão, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo and Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco, Hazard, Benzema, Bale, Jović, Rodrygo
Real Sociedad: A Remiro, Zaldua, Llorente, Zubeldia, Aritz, Portu, Merino, Willian, Oyarzabal, Januzaj, Aihen, Moya, Guevara, Zurutuza, Isak, Monreal, Odegaard, Le Normand
