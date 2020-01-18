Dream11 Team

RM vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match Real Madrid vs Sevilla at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

Real Madrid is on the second spot on the points table, whereas Sevilla is in the fourth position. Madrid will start favourites but Sevilla cannot be taken lightly as they can spring a surprise. Madrid has 11 wins from 19 games (Draws 7, Loss 1) and has 40 points, whereas Sevilla has 10 wins in 19 games with 35 points.

RM vs SEV Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: Tomas Vaclik

Defenders: Sergio Reguilon, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Tony Kroos,

Attackers: Luka Jovic, Jong, Torres

RM vs SEV Dream11 predicted line-ups

Real Madrid

Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Varane, Eder Militao, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Bale, Jovic, Vinicius Junior

Sevilla

Vaclik, Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon, Vazquez, Fernando, Banega, Munir, De Jong, Oliver Torres

RM vs SEV Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

Real Madrid Full Squad

Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Sevilla Full Squad

Tomás Vaclík, Sergio Rico, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Carriço, Guilherme Arana, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilón, Sergi Gómez, Nolito, Éver Banega, Jesús Navas, Óliver Torres, Franco Vázquez, Joan Jordán, Fernando, Alejandro Pozo, Lucas Ocampos, Rony Lopes, Moanes Dabour, Munir El Haddadi, Jules Koundé, Luuk de Jong, Bryan Gil Salvatierra

