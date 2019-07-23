Dream11 Prediction And Tips – Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies

RTW vs CSG Tamil Nadu Premier League T20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies match today, July 23:

Ruby Trichy Warriors lock horns with Chepauk Super Gillies in today’s TNPL match and it is expected to be a great contest as both the teams lost their previous games and would be hoping to get their campaign underway. With both teams looking to win their first match, the Gillies cannot afford to have a season like they had last year and hence the beginning of the league is crucial from their point of view. The Gillies lost to the Dragons in the tournament opener.

The pitch that was used in Monday will be the playing strip for Tuesday which means it will be a slow pitch that could assist the spinners.

TOSS – The toss between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at 7:00 PM IST!

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies (RTW vs CSG) Dream11

Keeper – A Aarif

Batsmen – Kaushik Gandhi, Murali Vijay (C), S Aravind, P Saravana Kumar

All-Rounders – Murugan Ashwin (VC), L Vignesh

Bowlers – R Alexander, M Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore.

RTW vs CSG My Dream11 Team

Probable Playing XIs:

Ruby Trichy Warriors

S Aravind, Murali Vijay, Aditya Barooah/Baba Indrajith, Maaruthi Raghav, K Mani Bharathi (WK), Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (C), Saravan Kumar, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Kannan Vignesh, M Poiyamozhi.

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath, A Aarif (WK), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, M Siddharth, S Harish Kumar, D Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexander.

