Dream11 Team Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai Match 2 TNPL – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match RUB vs KAR: The two teams have a great history, last season it was Kaalai who edged out Trichy Warriors to make the cut for the top four. The rivalry will begin again as both sides boast of big names like Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik. The two sides will face one another in their tournament opener and it promises to be a cracker.

Baba Indrajith will lead Ruby Trichy Warriors while Srikkanth Anirudha will be the skipper for Karaikudi Kaalai.

TOSS – The toss between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Karaikudi Kaalai will take place at 3:00 PM IST!

Time: 3:15 PM IST

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Adithya Ganesh

Batsmen – Murali Vijay (VC), Srikkanth Anirudha (C), Baba Indrajith

All-Rounders – Maan Bafna, R Rajkumar, MS Sanjay

Bowlers – Chandrasekar Ganapathy, R Sonu Yadav, Yo Mahesh, Sunil Sam

RUB vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Adithya Ganesh, Murali Vijay (VC), Srikkanth Anirudha (C), Baba Indrajith, Maan Bafna, R Rajkumar, MS Sanjay, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, R Sonu Yadav, Yo Mahesh, Sunil Sam

RUB vs KAR Probable Playing 11

Team Karaikudi Kaalai (Playing XI): V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudha (C), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, Dinesh Karthik (WK), S Swaminathan, R Rajkumar, Yo Mahesh, Sunil Sam, M Shajahan, Ashwath Mukumthan.

Team Ruby Trichy Warriors (Playing XI): S Aravind, Murali Vijay, Baba Indrajith (C), Bharath Shankar, Adithya Ganesh, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Suresh Kumar, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, MS Sanjay, R Sonu Yadav.

