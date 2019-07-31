Dream11 Team Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match RUB vs MAD at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: In the 16th match of this edition’s Tamil Nadu Premier League, Ruby Trichy Warriors will take on Madurai Panthers. Both the teams have not had many positive outcomes from this season as Warriors have lost all their games so far and Panthers too have been suffering the same fate since their second match.

Thus, it can be expected to be a tight encounter with both the teams desperately needing a win to get their campaign back on track. With the business end of the tournament approaching, a win would keep a slight hope for both the teams to qualify for the semis.

TOSS – The toss between Ruby Trichy Warriors and Madurai Panthers will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: K Mani Bharathi.

Batsmen: M Vijay, S Aravind, P Saravanan Kumar, A Karthik

All-rounders: R Shah, J Kousik.

Bowlers: K Akash, R Mithun, R Sai Kishore, M Poiyamozhi.

My Dream XI Team

M Vijay, S Aravind, P Saravanan Kumar, A Karthik, K Mani Bharathi, R Shah, J Kousik, K Akash, R Mithun, R Sai Kishore, M Poiyamozhi.

Probable Playing XIs —

Ruby Trichy Warriors: S Aravind, Murali Vijay, K Mukunth, Adithya Ganesh, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Kannan Vignesh.

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik (wk), A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran (c),Jagatheesan Kousik, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, Tushar Raheja, SS Karnavar.

SQUADS —

Ruby Trichy Warriors: S Aravind, Murali Vijay, K Mukunth, Adithya Ganesh, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Kannan Vignesh, MS Sanjay, R Sonu Yadav, Aditya Barooah, Suresh Kumar, DT Chandrasekar, RS Thillak, Bharath Shankar, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, AVR Rathnam, M Rooban Raj, R Sathyanarayan, Maaruthi Raghav.

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik (wk), A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran (c),Jagatheesan Kousik, Akash Sumra, Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, Tushar Raheja, SS Karnavar, MS Promoth, R Karthikeyan, Aditya Giridhar, Nilesh Subramanian, Lokesh Raj, J Jabez Moses, T Sargunam, D Rohit, Muruganantham, T Veeramani, N Selva Kumaran, Sudhan Kandepan, Varun Chakravarthy.

