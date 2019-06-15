DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup South Africa vs Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: Both the teams find themselves in the middle of a woeful run at the ICC World Cup 2019, having lost all their matches. South Africa, touted as the perennial chokers, have played miserably and have been defeated by team like Bangladesh. The match against Afghanistan provides them a great chance to register their first victory of the mega event.

Afghanistan, who many expected would produce some memorable moments, have failed to live up to the expectations. Playing their fourth match, they are standing on the verge of another defeat as the Proteas look favourite to win the game. However, with some match-winners in the rank Afghanistan hold the ability to pull up a surprise.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeping: Quinton de Kock with his experience will be the preferred choice for the role of the glove-worker.

Batting: Faf du Plessis, partnered by Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram, should be there in the team. Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Rahmat Shah should be there representing Afghanistan.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan must find a place in the team. Aftab Alam can also be considered for one of the slots.

All-rounder: Mohammad Nabi and Andile Phehlukwayo are the strong contenders for the position.

My Dream XI Team

Quinton de Kock (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan.

Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan.

SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, JP Duminy.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.