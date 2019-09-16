DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Ireland vs Netherlands Twenty-20 International Ireland Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match 1 IRE vs NED at The Village, Dublin: The postponement of Euro T20 Slam has given the European neighbours Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands a chance to play out a Twenty20 International tri-series among themselves. The series will give the teams a perfect platform to build-up for the next month’s T20 World Cup qualifiers. After the first match between hosts Ireland and Netherlands gets washed out, we hope for some cricketing action in the second game of the tri-series.

The last time both the sides had met, Scotland pulled off a brilliant win in the last ball-thriller. Meanwhile, the Netherlands, too, are in a similar kind of situation. Before drawing a T20I series against an abysmal Zimbabwe team, they were hammered by UAE 4-0 in a five-match series. The tri-series will give the young Dutch team a great chance to shrug off their past disappointments and head over to find a perfect balance ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

SCO vs NED Match Details

Date: September 16, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Ireland and Netherlands will take place at 5:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

SCO vs NED My Dream11 Team

Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Ben Cooper, Craig Wallace, George Delany, P. Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Hamza Tahir, Tom Sole and P. Van Meekeran.

SCO vs NED Probable Playing XIs–

Scotland: Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Ollie Hairs and Tom Sole.

Netherlands: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Bas Le Leede, Ben Cooper, Tonny Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (C), Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain.

SQUADS–

Netherlands (From): Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Ben Cooper, Antonius Staal, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (C), Brandon Glover, Shane Snater, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Clayton Floyd, Vikramjit Singh, Philippe Boissevain.

Scotland (From): Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Ollie Hairs, Tom Sole.

