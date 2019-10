SCO vs OMN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Scotland vs Oman Dream11 Team – ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today's T20 2nd 5th-6th Place Playoff SCO vs OMN on October 31

Your captaincy picks for this game should be from Khawar Ali, George Munsey, Josh Davey, Calum MacLeod, Bilal Khan, Jatinder Singh

Your top picks for this game can be from George Munsey, Jatinder Singh, Bilal Khan, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for SCO vs OMN

My Dream11 Team

Matthew Cross, George Munsey (VICE CAPTAIN), Jatinder Singh, Calum MacLeod, Khawar Ali (CAPTAIN), Aamir Kaleem, Richie Berrington, Mark Watt, Bilal Khan, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif

The match starts at 3:40 PM IST.

SCO vs OMN Predicted 11

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Tom Sole, Mark Watt, Matthew Cross (WK), Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans

Oman: Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aamir Kaleem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt

SQUADS:

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Tom Sole, Mark Watt, Matthew Cross (WK), Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Ollie Hairs, Craig Wallace, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill

Oman: Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aamir Kaleem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan, Kaleemullah, Jay Odedra, Sandeep Goud

