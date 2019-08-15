Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Scotland vs Oman Prediction Scotland ODI Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 SCO vs OMA at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen: Hosts Scotland would be playing their opening match of the tourney against Oman. Oman will have a lot of confidence going into the match as they edged out Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the tournament. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash as Scotland will have the crowd support with them which will help their morale.

TOSS – Toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Scotland vs Oman Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Matthew Cross

Batters – Kyle Coetzer (VC), Khawar Ali, Calum MacLeod

All-Rounders – Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aqib Ilyas, Sandeep Goud, Richie Berrington

Bowlers – Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Fayyaz Butt

My Dream11 Team

Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer (VC), Khawar Ali, Calum MacLeod, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aqib Ilyas, Sandeep Goud, Richie Berrington, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Fayyaz Butt

Probable Playing XIs —

Scotland:

Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill.

Oman:

Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz/Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

SQUADS —

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill, Gavin Main, Craig Wallace, Hamza Tahir.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Khurram Nawaz, Suraj Kumar (wk), Ajay Lalcheta, Aamir Kaleem, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OMN Dream11 Team/ SCO Dream11 Team/ Oman Dream11 Team/ Scotland Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.