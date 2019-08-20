DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION & TIPS

Dream11 Team Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Prediction Scotland ODI Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s ODI Match SCO vs PNG at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen: Hosts Scotland had begun the tournament with a defeat but staged a comeback to win two back to back matches. They came on top of Papua New Guinea to open their points tally and got better of Oman by a huge margin of 85 runs on Sunday. Left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir made a memorable debut as he took a 4-wicket haul against Papua New Guinea before taking a 5-fer against Oman in the next match.

Only Mustafizur Rahman and Brian Vitori have taken more wickets in their first two matches than Hamza with 11 and 10 wickets respectively. The Scottish team will play their last match of the tri-series against Papua New Guinea and a win would crown them the winner of the series. With a win today the Scotts can take home the series on the virtue of a better net run-rate over Oman, who are the other contenders to win the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Scotland and Papua New Guinea will take place at 3:00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross.

Batsmen: Calum MacLeod, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Kyle Coetzer.

Bowlers: Hamza Tahir, Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana.

All-rounder: Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charles Amini.

My Dream XI Team

Calum MacLeod, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Hamza Tahir, Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charles Amini.

Probable Playing XIs —

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka (C), Kiplin Doriga (WK), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

SQUADS —

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, George Munsey, Michael Leask, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Lega Siaka (C), Kiplin Doriga (WK), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Gaudi Toka, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Simon Atai.

