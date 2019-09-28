Dream11 Predictions

Team Sheffield United vs Liverpool FC Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV vs SHF at Bramall Lane:

Liverpool will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Liverpool is in the middle of a dream run but they cannot take Sheffield lightly as they are a team that is impressing and improving with every passing match. Liverpool, who are enjoying a 15-match unbeaten streak beat MK Dons in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday with a second-string side. It would be interesting to see the starting XI for Saturday.

Liverpool FC vs Sheffield United Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 28, 2019.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bramall Lane.

LIV vs SHF Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

Defence: Enda Stevens, Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip

Midfielders: John Lundstram, John Fleck, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson

Forwards: Roberto Firmino

Probable Starting XI

Sheff Utd XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, Robinson

Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

