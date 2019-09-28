Dream11 Predictions
Team Sheffield United vs Liverpool FC Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV vs SHF at Bramall Lane:
Liverpool will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Liverpool is in the middle of a dream run but they cannot take Sheffield lightly as they are a team that is impressing and improving with every passing match. Liverpool, who are enjoying a 15-match unbeaten streak beat MK Dons in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday with a second-string side. It would be interesting to see the starting XI for Saturday.
Liverpool FC vs Sheffield United Premier League 2019-20 Match Details
Date: September 28, 2019.
Time: 5:00 PM IST.
Venue: Bramall Lane.
LIV vs SHF Dream11 Tips & Tricks
Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson
Defence: Enda Stevens, Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip
Midfielders: John Lundstram, John Fleck, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson
Forwards: Roberto Firmino
My Dream11 Tips & Tricks
Dean Henderson, Enda Stevens, Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, John Lundstram, John Fleck, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino
Probable Starting XI
Sheff Utd XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, Robinson
Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino
Check Dream11 Prediction / LIV Dream11 Team / Sheffield United Dream11 Team / SHF Dream11 Team/ Liverpool Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.