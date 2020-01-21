Dream11 Team Prediction

SHF vs MCI Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Sheffield United vs Manchester City at Bramall Lane 1:00 AM IST January 22:

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Football match, Sheffield United vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, SHF Dream11 Team Player List, MCI vs SHF Dream11 Team, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League 2019-20 Match, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2019-20 Dream11 Team, Football Tips And Predictions – Sheffield United vs Manchester City Premier League 2019-20

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Match Details

Date: January 22, 2020 (India)

Time: 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Bramall Lane

SHF vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Henderson, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Fernandinho, Nicolás Otamendi, Lundstram, Fleck, Kevin De Bruyne, Aguero, Sterling

Probable Playing XI

SHF: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Mousset, McBurnie

MCI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Angelino; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Bernardo

SQUADS

Manchester City: Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Angeliño, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Nicolás Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Eric García

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Richard Stearman, Muhamed Besic, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Kean Bryan, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Luke Freeman, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, John Egan, Ravel Morrison, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCI Dream11 Team / SHF Dream11 Team / Manchester City Dream11 Team/ Sheffield United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.