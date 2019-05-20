Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team SPL vs TKMNE 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays MPL Match Shivaji Park Lions vs Triumph Knights MNE at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Dream XI Team MI vs RR IPL 2019- The finalists of the MPL 2018 will lock horns in one of the crucial games of this season at the Wankhede on Monday. But, both the sides are struggling this season to find their old forms as the defending champion Triumph Knights lost both their opening matches. However, they staged a comeback in their third match with a 38-run victory over Eagle Thane Strikers on Saturday.

Shivaji Park, on the other hand, have also lost both their opening matches and would look to turn their fate in this upcoming fixture. They will be taking the field for the second time in 24 hours after tasting defeat at the hands of NaMo Bandra Blasters by three runs on Saturday.

Time: 7:30 P.M.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Conditions/Reports:

With continued matches being played, the pitch has got much slower during the last few matches. Scores of 143 and 152 were defended successfully in the last two matches.

Average first innings score: 162 (Night matches in T20 Mumbai 2019)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 4

My Dream XI Team-

Shivam Dube (C), Akash Parkar (VC) Suryakuam Yadav, Karan More, Raunaq Sharma, Swapnil Pradhan, Parikshit Valasangkar, Vijay Gohil, Siddharth Raut, Shivam Malhotra, Royston Das.

Probable XI-

Shivaji Park Lions: Siddhesh Lad (C), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shivam Dube, Raunaq Sharma, Rudra Dhanday, Tanush Kotian, Swapnil Pradhan, Shivam Malhotra, Siddharth Raut, Vijay Gohil, Sachin Yadav.

Triumph Knights MNE: Karan Shah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Parikshit Valasangkar, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Karan More, Aakash Parkar, Puneet Tripathi, Vinayak Bhoir, Yash Dicholkar, Royston Dias, Mohit Avasthi.

Squads-

Shivaji Park Lions: Siddhesh Lad (C), Hardik Tamore (WK), Shivam Dube, Raunaq Sharma, Rudra Dhanday, Tanush Kotian, Swapnil Pradhan, Shivam Malhotra, Siddharth Raut, Vijay Gohil, Sachin Yadav, Nikhil Patil, Arun Yadav, Atish Gawand, Gaurav Bengre, Jai Kothari.

Triumph Knights MNE: Karan Shah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (WK), Parikshit Valasangkar, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Karan More, Aakash Parkar, Puneet Tripathi, Vinayak Bhoir, Yash Dicholkar, Royston Dias, Mohit Avasthi, Umesh Gurjar, Shikhar Thakur, Bharat Patil, Vaibhav Singh, Gaurav Chavan, Shivam Nirupam, Kalpesh Sawant, Prasad Patil, Siddhant Adhatrao.

