Dream11 Team Shivamogga Lions vs Bellary Tuskers Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 15 SL vs BT at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: After finishing last year as the last-ranked team in the points table, Shivamogga Lions has put on a great turnaround this yeat to lead the table. With three wins from three games, they look like the most dominant team right now in the Karnataka Premier League. Abhimanyu Mithun is leading the team from the front and with examples.

Bellary Tuskers, on the other hand, is also on a roll after three wins from four games. They should curse their stars for losing their last match by just a run and now face a tough job ahead to get their campaign back on the winning track.

TOSS – The toss between Shivamogga Lions and Bellary Tuskers Blasters will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: N Ullal.

Batsmen: A Hoysala, M Nidish, A Reddy, D Padikal.

All-rounders: K Gowtham, C Karthik, M Nidish.

Bowlers: A Mithun, T Pradeep, P Krishna.

SL vs BT My Dream11 Team

A Hoysala, M Nidish, A Reddy, D Padikal, N Ullal (WK), K Gowtham, C Karthik, M Nidish, A Mithun, T Pradeep, P Krishna.

Probable Playing 11

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Rohit K, Pavan Deshpande, HS Sharath, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Nidhish M, Rishabh Singh, Manjunath SP, T Pradeep.

Bellary Tuskers Blasters: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Sharath Srinivas, Zeeshan A Sayyad.

SQUADS–

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Rohit K, Pavan Deshpande, HS Sharath, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Nidhish M, Rishabh Singh, Manjunath SP, T Pradeep, Sujith N Gowda, Prashanth S, Akshay Ballal, Hoysala K, Rohit Gowda, Pradeep Gangadhar, Shivaraj S.

Bellary Tuskers Blasters: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Sharath Srinivas, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Mohammad N Nizar, Suraj Reddy, Ruchir Joshi, Vishnu Priyan, Santok Singh, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharana Basawa.

