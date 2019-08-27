Dream11 Team Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 21 SL vs BIJ at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore: Bijapur Bulls, who won the last edition of Karnataka Premier League, have failed miserably in their bid to defend their title. The became the first side to be knocked out of the tournament and remain the only team to not be in the contention for the playoffs. With three defeats from five games, they would look to restore some pride when they face Shivamogga Lions in their last outing of the season.

Shivamogga Lions, on the other hand, have already sealed their berth in the semifinal. They began the tournament on a high note and won three matches on the trot before suffering back to back defeats. They were also on the receiving end of Krishnappa Gowtham’s heroics the other day. A win against Bijapur Bulls will boost their chance of finishing the league in the top and thus give them the access to play in the first qualifier against Bellary Tuskers.

TOSS – The toss between Shivamogga Lions and Bijapur Bulls will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Nihal Ullal.

Batsmen: Arjun Hoysala, Akshay Ballal, Bharath Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal.

All-rounders: Naveen MG, Pavan Deshpande.

Bowlers: Prateek Jain, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pradeep T, KC Cariappa.

SL vs BIJ My Dream11 Team

Arjun Hoysala, Akshay Ballal, Bharath Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal, Nihal Ullal, Naveen MG, Pavan Deshpande, Prateek Jain, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Pradeep T, KC Cariappa.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal (WK), Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Pavan Deshpande, S P Manjunath, M Nidhish, Akshay Ballal, Sujit N Gowda, HS Sharath, Pradeep T, Prithviraj Shekawat.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), Naveen MG, Rajoo Bhatkal, Jaswath Acharya, Suneel Raju, Bhareth NP, Chiranjeevi G (WK), Swapnil Yelave, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Suraj Kamath.

Squads

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal (WK), Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Pavan Deshpande, S P Manjunath, M Nidhish, Akshay Ballal, Sujit N Gowda, HS Sharath, Pradeep T, Prithviraj Shekawat, K Hoysala, Pradeep Gangadhar, Rohith Gowda, Rishabh Singh, Prashanth S, S Shivaraj, Rohit K.

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), Naveen MG, Rajoo Bhatkal, Jaswath Acharya, Suneel Raju, Bhareth NP, Chiranjeevi G (WK), Swapnil Yelave, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain, Suraj Kamath, Shimon Luiz, Liyan Khan, BA Mohit, Pranav Bhatia, Samarth Ooty, R Praveen Kumar, SL Akshay.

