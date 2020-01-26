Dream11 Team

SHR vs LIV FA Cup 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s 4th Round Match Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool at Montgomery Waters Meadow 10:30 PM IST:

Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool Dream11 Team FA Cup 2019-20, SHR vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, Today Match Predictions, Today’s Football Match Tips, Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool, Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool Today’s Football Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, SHR playing xi, LIV playing xi, dream 11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, FA Cup 2019-20 Dream11 predictions, Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool Today Match Predictions, online Football betting tips, Football tips online, dream11 team, my team 11, dream11 tips, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction, Football Tips And Predictions – Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool FA Cup 2019-20, Online Football Tips And Predictions – SHR vs LIV FA Cup 2019-20

Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool Match Details

Date: January 26, 2020 (India)

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

SHR vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Oleary, Gomez, Van Djik, Roberts, Alexander, Shaqiri, Mane, Barnett, Vincelot, Salah, Udoh

SQUADS

Shrewsbury Town: Joe Murphy, Max O’Leary, Cameron Gregory, Sam AgiusAaron Pierre, Scott Golbourne, Ro-Shaun Williams, Omar Beckles, Ryan Sears, Romain Vincelot, Donald Love, Luke Ward, Sam Hart, David Edwards, Shaun Whalley, Oliver Norburn, Callum Lang, Brad Walker, Luke McCormick, Ousmane Fane, Sean Goss, Ethan Ebanks-Lawdell, James Rowlands, Joshua Laurent, Kian Taylor, Joshua Vela, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Lenell John-Lewis, Daniel Udoh, Lifumpa Mwandwe, Jason Cummings, Charlie Caton

Liverpool: Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana However, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHR Dream11 Team / LIV Dream11 Team / Shrewsbury Town Dream11 Team/ Liverpool Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.