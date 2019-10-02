Dream11 Predictions

Team Singapore vs Nepal, 5th T20I, Singapore Twenty20 Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SIN vs NEP at Indian Association Ground in Singapore:

A 40-run loss against Zimbabwe has dented Nepal’s chances of topping the points table. The loss has hurt their net run rate. A big win against hosts Singapore could change things for Nepal and they would rely on Paras Khadka and Sandeep Lamichhane to stand up and get counted. In case Nepal loses this match, Zimbabwe and Singapore will lock horns on Thursday to decide the table-topper.

TOSS – The toss between Singapore vs Nepal will take place at 4.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Manpreet Singh

Batsmen – Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David (C)

All-Rounders – Md.Arif Sheikh, Janak Prakash, Sompal Kami (VC)

Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichhane, Amjad Mahboob, Aahan Gopinath Achar

My Dream11

Manpreet Singh, Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee, Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David (C), Md.Arif Sheikh, Janak Prakash,Sompal Kami (VC), Sandeep Lamichhane, Amjad Mahboob, Aahan Gopinath Achar

SIN vs NEP Probable Playing XIs

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David, Manpreet Singh (WK), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Selladore Vijayakumar.

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Md.Arif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (WK), Karan Kc, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamicchanne, Abinash Bohara.

SQUADS —

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David, Manpreet Singh (WK), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Selladore Vijayakumar, Arjun Mutreja, Aryaman Sunil, Utsav Rakshit, Sidhant Singh, Avi Dixit, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi.

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Md.Arif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (WK), Karan Kc, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamicchanne, Abinash Bohara, Sushan Bhari, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Ishan Pandey.

