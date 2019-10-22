Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Singapore vs Netherlands Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match No. 20 SIN vs NED at Dubai: In match no.20 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, Singapore will take on the Netherlands at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai on Tuesday. With an aim to qualify for the next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, both Singapore and Netherlands have got off to a great start in the tournament. Navin Param’s blitzkrieg (72 off 41 balls) and a three-wicket-haul from Janak Prakash (3/44) guided Singapore to a comprehensive five-wicket victory against Bermuda.

On the other hand, Netherlands registered a 44-run victory against Namibia in their previous encounter. Their win was setup by Ryan ten Doeschate’s 40-ball 59 and ably backed up by their fast bowling unit, led by Paul van Meekeren (6 wickets including three against Namibia).

TOSS – The toss between Singapore vs Netherlands will take place at 3.15 PM (IST).

Time: 3.40 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

My Dream11 Team

Surendran Chandramohan, Ryan ten Doeschate, Aritra Dutta, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Tim David, Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Amjad Mahboob, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover (VC).

SIN vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Ben Cooper, Max O Dowd, Tobias Visee, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (C), Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover.

Singpore: Tim David, Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh (wk), Selladore Vijayakumar, Rohan Rangarajan, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob (C), Aritra Dutta, Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Navin Param.

SQUADS

Singapore (From): Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh(w), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob (C), Selladore Vijayakumar, Vinoth Baskaran, Aryaman Sunil, Rezza Gaznavi, Avi Dixit, Aahan Gopinath Achar.

Netherlands (From): Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Pieter Seelaar (C), Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards (wk), Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Colin Ackermann, Antonius Staal, Shane Snater, Philippe Boissevain.

