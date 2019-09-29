SIN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips and Predictions

After a crushing defeat against Nepal in match 2 of the T20I tri-series, hosts Singapore will now take on Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore. Nepal skipper Paras Khadka smashed an unbeaten ton to help his team chase down the target of 152 versus Singapore on Saturday with four overs to spare. The stand-in captain Timothy David scored yet another fifty for Singapore but a special effort from Nepal saw them winning the game.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are coming off after a five-wicket win over Nepal in the tournament opener. Chasing a target of 133, Zimbabwe lost their top-order cheaply as three of their top four batsmen went back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. But a record 6th wicket partnership ensured Zimbabwe completed the chase with 11 balls and 5 wickets to spare.

SIN vs ZIM Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Singapore vs Zimbabwe is at 4.30 PM (IST).

TIME: 5 PM Start (IST). My Dream11 Team

Brian Chari (vc), Surendran Chandramohan, Regis Chakabva, Timothy David, Rohan Rangarajan, Janak Prakash (C), Sean Williams, Manpreet Singh, Vinoth Baskaran, Wellington Masakadza and Neville Madziva.

SIN vs ZIM Predicted XIs

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David, Manpreet Singh (wk), Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Sunil, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Selladore Vijayakumar.

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Peter Moor, Sean Williams (C), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara.

SQUADS —

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David (C), Manpreet Singh (wk), Janak Prakash, Selladore Vijayakumar, Navin Param, Anantha Krishna, Aryaman Sunil, Vinoth Baskaran, Sidhant Singh, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Avi Dixit, Amjad Mahboob, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Arjun Mutreja, Utsav Rakshit.

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Sean Williams (C), Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tony Munyonga, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Peter Moor, William Mashinge, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Craig Ervine.

