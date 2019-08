Dream11 Predictions

Team Singapore Women vs Malaysia Women Saudari Cup, 2019 2nd T20I – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Women Saudari Cup, 2019 2nd T20I Match SIN-W vs MAL-W at Indian Association Ground, Singapore: Malasia women have got the series off to a dream start with a 23-run win over their Singapore counterparts. They would like to maintain the winning momentum, whereas Singapore will look to halt that. It is expected to be a cracker. In the 2018 edition of the Saudari Cup, Malaysia Women beat their Singapore counterparts 4-2.

TOSS – The toss between Singapore Women vs Malaysia Women will take place at 04:30 PM (IST).

Time: 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore.

SIN-W vs MAL-W Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Shafina Mahesh

Batters – Yusrina Yaakop, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Piumi Gurusinghe

All-Rounders – Mas Elysa (VC), GK Diviya (C), Winifred Duraisingam, Dhavina Sharma

Bowlers – Smruthi Radhakrishnan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya

SIN-W vs MAL-W My Dream11 Team

Shafina Mahesh, Yusrina Yaakop, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Piumi Gurusinghe, Mas Elysa (VC), GK Diviya (C), Winifred Duraisingam, Dhavina Sharma, Smruthi Radhakrishnan, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya

Probable 11:

Singapore Women: Smruthi Radhakrishnan, Samantha Singham, Vigineswari Pasupathy, GK Diviya, Shafina Mahesh (C & WK), Piumi Gurusinghe, Roshni Romesh, Rajeshwari Butler, Shafia Hassan, Wang Ling, Dhavina Sharma.

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Yusrina Yaakop, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (WK), Christina Baret, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Nadihirah, Nur Arianna Natsya.

SQUADS–

Singapore Women: Smruthi Radhakrishnan, Samantha Singham, Vigineswari Pasupathy, GK Diviya, Shafina Mahesh (C & WK), Piumi Gurusinghe, Roshni Romesh, Rajeshwari Butler, Shafia Hassan, Wang Ling, Dhavina Sharma, Amna Jamal, Lucky Gautam, Ishita Shukla, Sanika Sonpethkar.

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (C), Yusrina Yaakop, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (WK), Christina Baret, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Nadihirah, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Alliah Asyqin, Nik Nur Atiela, Jamahidaya Intan.

