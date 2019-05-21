Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team SS vs NBB 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays MPL Match SoBo Supersonics vs NaMo Bandra Blasters at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Dream11 Team SS vs NBB MPL 2019- The only unbeaten side in this year’s T20 Mumbai League, SoBo Supersonics will look to continue their winning streak. Given the fact that Supersonics won all their matches with substantial margins, the Jay Bista-led side would take the field as the favourite in the 15th match of this season.

NaMo Bandra Blasters, on the other hand, have found themselves in a slight shaky position. After losing their first game they clinched a thriller against Shivaji Park Lions and opened their accounts in the points tally.

Time: 3:30 P.M.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Conditions/Reports

The Wankhede pitch is in use for the last eight days and despite not getting any break it has remained a solid batting track. The average score has been around 160 in the day games with the chasing side winning three of the last four matches.

Average first innings score: 161.

Record of chasing teams: Won – 5, Lost – 2.

My Dream11 Team-

Shreyas Iyer (C), Jay Gokul Bista (VC), Parag Khanapurkar, Hersh Tank, Shrideep Mangela, Eknath Kerker (WK), Aditya Dhumal, Sujit Nayak, Deepak Shetty, Karsh Kothari, Nikhil Date.

Probable XI-

SoBo Supersonics: Jay Gokul Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Parag Khanapurkar, Vaibhav Mali, Adeeb Usmani, Yogesh Takawale (WK), Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Khizer Dafedar, Deepak Shetty, Badrey Alam.

NaMo Bandra Blasters:

Eknath Kerkar (WK), Shrideep Mangela, Shreyas Iyer (C), Prasad Pawar, Sujit Nayak, Nikhil Patil, Siddharth Chitnis, Aditya Dhumal, Yash Malap, Karsh Kothari, Nikhil Date.

Squads-

Sobo Supersonics: Jay Gokul Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Parag Khanapurkar, Vaibhav Mali, Adeeb Usmani, Yogesh Takawale (WK), Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Khizer Dafedar, Deepak Shetty, Badrey Alam, Agni Chopra, Japjeet Randhawa, Mansingh Nigade, Tushar Srivastav, Sandeep Kunchikor, Shashank Attarde, Aatif Shaikh, Akshay Barma, Harsh Tanna.

NaMo Bandra Blasters:

Eknath Kerkar (WK), Shrideep Mangela, Shreyas Iyer (C), Prasad Pawar, Sujit Nayak, Nikhil Patil, Siddharth Chitnis, Aditya Dhumal, Yash Malap, Karsh Kothari, Nikhil Date, Sagar Chhabria, Saksham Jha, Atul Singh, Siddharth Sharma, Uzair Khan, Rohit Kambli, Sujit Haravi.

Stay tuned or Bookmark this page for Playing XI Team Update, Player Update, and Cricket Tips.

Check SoBo Supersonics Dream11 Team Player List / NaMo Bandra Blasters Dream11 Team Player List / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.