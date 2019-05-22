Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team SS vs NBB 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays MPL Match SoBo Supersonics vs NaMo Bandra Blasters at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: SoBo Supersonics’dream run came to an end on Monday after they got beaten by NaMo Bandra Blasters. They had won three of their first matches before failing to NBB.

Shivaji Park Lions, last year’s finalist, are yet open their accounts in the point tally as they have lost all the four matches they have played this season. The major reason for their fiasco could be their inability to put up big totals.

Time: 3:30 P.M.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Conditions/Reports

The side batting second might have an upper hand as the chasing teams have won six of the nine day games played here.

Average first innings score: 160.

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6, Lost – 2

My Dream11 Team-

Parag Khanapurkar (C), Shivam Dube (VC), Siddhesh Lad, Jay Gokul Bista, Raunaq Sharma, Rohan Raje, Khizer Dafedar, Shivam Malhotra, Badrey Alam, Vijay Gohil, Deepak Shetty.

Probable XI-

Sobo Supersonics: Jay Gokul Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Dhrumil Matkar, Parag Khanapurkar, Japjeet Randhawa, Yogesh Takawale (WK), Rohan Raje, Khizer Dafedar, Vaibhav Mali, Deepak Shetty, Badrey Alam/Shashank Attarde.

Shivaji Park Lions: Rudra Dhanday, Sachin Yadav, Siddhesh Lad (C), Nikhil Patil, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (WK), Raunaq Sharma, Vijay Gohil, Shivam Malhotra, Varun Joijode, Siddharth Raut.

Squads-

Sobo Supersonics: Jay Gokul Bista (C), Hersh Tank, Parag Khanapurkar, Vaibhav Mali, Adeeb Usmani, Yogesh Takawale (WK), Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Khizer Dafedar, Deepak Shetty, Badrey Alam, Agni Chopra, Japjeet Randhawa, Mansingh Nigade, Tushar Srivastav, Sandeep Kunchikor, Shashank Attarde, Aatif Shaikh, Akshay Barma, Harsh Tanna.

Shivaji Park Lions: Rudra Dhanday, Sachin Yadav, Siddhesh Lad (C), Nikhil Patil, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (WK), Raunaq Sharma, Vijay Gohil, Shivam Malhotra, Varun Joijode, Siddharth Raut, Tanush Kotian, Swapnil Pradhan, Arun Yadav, Atish Gawand, Gaurav Bengre, Jai Kothari.

