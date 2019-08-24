DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Somerset vs Glamorgan South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match SOM vs GLA at Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton: After losing their last match against Gloucestershire, Somerset will now host Glamorgan in another South Group tie of this season’s Vitality T20 Blast. Somerset remain at the 5th spot in the points table while Gloucestershire jumped from fourth to second. The Tom Abell-led side now need to win their remaining three matches from here on to stand a chance for a slot in the quarter-final. With three of their remaining matches set to be played at their home ground in Taunton, Somerset should feel confident for a potential quarter-final position.

Their latest opponent Glamorgan have not won a single match in this season and thus earning two points should not be a mean task. Of the 11 matches Glamorgan have featured in this T20 season, six resulted in defeats, two were washed out after a brief play. Two other games were abandoned due to rain without a toss while another one, which they should have won, ended in a tie. The Colin Ingram-led side would however want to end their tournament on a high and win a couple of matches to consolidate their campaign to some extent.

Somerset vs Glamorgan Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Somerset and Glamorgan will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Tom Abell, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram David Lloyd.

All-rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Ruaidhri Smith.

Bowlers: Jerome Taylor, Craig Overton, Andrew Salter.

My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam, Tom Abell (C), Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram David Lloyd, Tom Banton (WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Ruaidhri Smith, Jerome Taylor, Craig Overton, Andrew Salter.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Probable Playing 11

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Tim Groenewald.

Glamorgan: David Lloyd, Nick Selman, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram (C), Chris Cooke (WK), Callum Taylor, Owen Morgan, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Marchant de Lange, Andrew Salter.

SQUADS–

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Tim Groenewald, George Bartlett, Ollie Sale, Jamie Overton.

Glamorgan: David Lloyd, Nick Selman, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram (C), Chris Cooke (WK), Callum Taylor, Owen Morgan, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Marchant de Lange, Andrew Salter, Roman Walker, Prem Sisodiya.

