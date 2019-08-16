Dream11 Team Somerset vs Gloucestershire South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match SOM vs GLO at Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton: Both the teams, Somerset and Gloucestershire, are fighting hard for a spot in the semis and thus today’s clash is expected to be an interesting one. Despite winning a match more than their opponents, Somerset find themselves placed below with five wins. Gloucestershire have managed to win four games and seen two of their matches producing no results. Also, with a better net run-rate they have found a position above Somerset.

Tom Abell-led side have won their last three matches on the trot and look like a side that deserve a place in top four. However, Gloucestershire have also hit the prime form at the right time and would want full points from this home match.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Somerset and Gloucestershire will take place at 10:30 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Michael Hammond, Tom Abell, Ian Cockbain.

All-rounders: Ryan Higgins.

Bowlers: Jerome Taylor, Andrew Tye, Craig Overton, Chris Liddle.

My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam, Michael Hammond, Tom Abell, Ian Cockbain, Tom Banton, Ryan Higgins, Jerome Taylor, Andrew Tye, Craig Overton, Chris Liddle.

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Probable Playing 11

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Tim Groenewald.

Gloucestershire: Michael Klinger (C), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, Chris Liddle, Zak Chappell, David Payne.

SQUADS–

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Tim Groenewald, George Bartlett, Ollie Sale, Jamie Overton.

Gloucestershire: Michael Klinger (C), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, Chris Liddle, Zak Chappell, David Payne, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren.

